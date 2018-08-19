SummerSlam 2018 match card, previews, start time and more

Tomorrow, Raw and SmackDown LIVE come together to host the SummerSlam 2018 pay-per-view, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT, with a special two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff beginning at 5 ET/2 PT.
The monumental card for The Biggest Event of the Summer will include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, WWE Champion AJ Styles against Samoa Joe, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss against Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman against Kevin Owens with the Money in the Bank contract on the line, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella against Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch, and so much more.
The full card for SummerSlam 2018 is as follows:
Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (PREVIEW)
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (PREVIEW)
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (PREVIEW)
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (PREVIEW)
Intercontinental Championship Match
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (PREVIEW)
SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (PREVIEW)
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (PREVIEW)
United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (PREVIEW)
Finn Bálor vs. Constable Baron Corbin (PREVIEW)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day (PREVIEW)
Raw Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match
The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival (PREVIEW)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak (PREVIEW)
Mixed Tag Team Kickoff Match
Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega (PREVIEW)