Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega def. Rusev & Lana

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Turns out the dark clouds that engulfed the Brooklyn skyline all day were an omen for a somber Rusev Day, as The Super Athlete & Lana were bested by Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega in Mixed Tag Team action on SummerSlam Kickoff.

After telling Aiden English to remain behind due to his repeated failed attempts to help Rusev Day in recent weeks, The Bulgarian Brute & The Ravishing Russian started strong, as Rusev overpowered Almas. However, Vega — as she’s known to do — distracted The Super Athlete, which allowed Andrade to get the jump on his opponent and begin to wear down his arm.

Rusev neutralized Almas and made the clutch tag to The Ravishing Russian, who unleashed an offensive onslaught on Zelina that put her on the verge of victory. However, emotion overcame Lana, and she took her attention off Vega to slap Almas right across the face. That short-term satisfaction proved costly, as Vega snuck behind Lana and rolled her up. Unbeknownst to the official, Zelina then put her feet on the ropes for extra leverage and scored the three-count for her and Andrade.