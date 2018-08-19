Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team def. The Revival (SummerSlam Kickoff Match)

BROOKLYN — Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel continued their Cinderella story at SummerSlam Kickoff when The B-Team defeated one of WWE’s toughest tandems in The Revival to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson took control of the bout in the early moments after targeting the left leg of Dallas and neutralizing Axel with a Shatter Machine. The onslaught continued as The Revival continued to pulverize Dallas’ leg while Axel struggled to recover on the outside. Bo, however, remained resilient in the face of adversity and eventually countered a hold from Wilder that allowed him to finally tag in Axel.

Axel came in to the bout on fire before ending up on the wrong end of a small package from Dawson. However, Dallas, who was focused on Wilder outside the ring, stumbled back into the two, reversing the pinfall attempt and putting Axel on top for the three-count to ensure they held onto the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Some may see their win in Brooklyn as pure luck, but The B-Team remain the duo to beat in Raw’s tag team division.