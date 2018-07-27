Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler to win the Intercontinental Championship

BROOKLYN — Back when Dolph Ziggler beat Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Title on June 18, The Showoff had Drew McIntyre in his corner, and Rollins had nobody. This time, The Kingslayer brought a Lunatic, and that backup from Dean Ambrose made all the difference.

Ambrose proved he had Rollins’ back right from the bell as he stepped to McIntyre when it appeared Drew was going to inject himself into the contest. Rollins embodied that same mentality, quickly taking the fight to Dolph with an array of strikes and chops. Ziggler cunningly took advantage, swarming Rollins with gritty offense designed to keep The Architect both cornered and down.

Rollins then countered a Ziggler-attempted crossbody, which resulted in Rollins dropping The Showoff (and inadvertently himself) over the top rope onto the floor with an unbelievable suplex. Each Superstar scored with big hits from there. Ziggler spiked Rollins with a ring-rattling spike DDT onto the edge of the ring. The Kingslayer battled back and hit Dolph with an awe-inspiring reverse Superplex from the top freaking rope, which he then followed with a Falcon Arrow.

That unbelievable sequence had Rollins closing in on the victory, but The Scottish Psychopath chucked Ambrose into the steel steps on the outside, which distracted Rollins. Ziggler used the opening to connect with the Zig Zag, but The Architect miraculously kicked out, which brought McIntyre to the apron, but The Lunatic Fringe stopped The Scottish Psychopath and dropped him with Dirty Deeds.

With the fight now even, Rollins countered Ziggler’s superkick with one of his own and then put Ziggler’s lights out with a Stomp for the victory and his second Intercontinental Championship.