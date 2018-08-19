Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens to retain his Money in the Bank contract

BROOKLYN — Kevin Owens thought he had the upper hand heading into SummerSlam, as he could claim Braun Strowman’s Money in the Bank contract with a win by pinfall, submission, count-out or disqualification. However, KO could not plan against one thing – the unbridled fury of The Monster Among Men, as Strowman dismantled Owens in short order to hang onto the contract.

KO tried to evade Strowman, but there was no escaping the monster, who chased Owens down at ringside and turned him inside out with a series of steamrolling shoulder blocks. Owens rolled back out of the ring, again trying to escape, but Strowman caught him. This time, The Monster Among Men grabbed Owens and slammed him into the steel entrance ramp so hard that KO bounced into the air off the unforgiving surface. Strowman took Owens back into the ring and drove him into the canvas with a thunderous powerslam for the three-count that ensured he remained Mr. Monster in the Bank.

If Strowman was able to bulldoze his way to victory over a former Universal Champion like Owens, there’s no telling what he’ll do when he decides to cash in the Money in the Bank contract and go for the title.