Ronda Rousey def. Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Championship

BROOKLYN — There’s no competitor like Ronda Rousey, and she put that on display at SummerSlam. In one of the most dominating victories in WWE history, The Baddest Woman on The Planet defeated Alexa Bliss to become the Raw Women’s Champion.

Bliss did her best to avoid the aggressive Rousey in the opening moments of the match, taking up residence in the ring ropes to stave off what many saw as inevitable. Little Miss Bliss tried to sneak attack Rousey, only to catch a punch to the chest that sent her reeling to the outside.

Rousey, seemingly sensing the fear in her opponent, gave Bliss an opportunity to take advantage of the contest, sitting down and turning her back to the champion. Bliss locked on a sleeper hold, which appeared to have no effect on The Baddest Woman on The Planet. Rousey stood right up and dumped Bliss to the canvas before tossing her around with ease, asking the sold-out Barclays Center if they were ready for a new Raw Women’s Champion.

They wouldn’t have to wait much longer, as Rousey grabbed ahold of Bliss’ arm, bending it to where it appeared to come out of its socket. Then, Rousey locked on her patented armbar, leaving Bliss with no choice but to tap out. After her victory, Ronda celebrated with her close friend Natalya and The Bella Twins, who were at ringside in Brooklyn to see Rousey’s big fight.

Just four months into her WWE career, Ronda Rousey has become a champion and done it in dominating fashion. After such a victory, the WWE Universe must be wondering if there’s anyone who can take the Raw Women’s Championship from The Baddest Woman on The Planet.