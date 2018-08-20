Get WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 tickets now

The most feared battlefield in WWE is headed to San Antonio for the first time!

The dual-brand pay-per-view WWE Hell in a Cell takes over at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Sunday, Sept. 16. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at www.ticketmaster.com, as well as at the Box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The annual event is the home of the Hell in a Cell Match. Since its introduction in 1997, Hell in a Cell has settled countless rivalries. Which Superstars will enter dreaded Hell in a Cell this year?

Secure your tickets today, and witness the brutality of WWE Hell in a Cell live and in-person.