Natalya wears her father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s ring jacket at SummerSlam

BROOKLYN — Natalya returned to the ring at SummerSlam for the first time since her father, WWE Legend Jim Neidhart, suddenly passed away on Aug. 13, and she brought a little bit of “The Anvil” with her.

At Barclays Center to watch the back of her close friend Ronda Rousey, who challenged Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title at the event, Natalya donned the signature pink and black ring jacket that her father made famous when he was part of the legendary Hart Foundation alongside Natalya’s uncle Bret “Hit Man” Hart. In fact, her father wore the very same jacket at SummerSlam 1990 when The Hart Foundation defeated Demolition in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match to win the World Tag Team Championship.

The jacket brought good luck to Natalya’s father 28 years ago and did the same for Natalya tonight, as Rousey won the Raw Women’s Championship while Natalya looked on from ringside. Somewhere up above, Jim Neidhart was smiling down on all of it.