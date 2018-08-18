The Best WWE matches of the week 8/18/18

Another week of grueling WWE matches came and went, so you bet your bottom dollar we’re going to scour and compile the best matches of the week. As a certain large canine loves to say—believe that!

We had to choose from a lot of tag matches this week but don’t worry, one-on-one fans. So bookmark this page and start binging on these five matches the stole the show from their respective brands.

Finn Balor & Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens & Jinder Mahal – RAW

This was supposed to be a handicap as Constable Baron Corbin continues to make Finn Balor’s life a little worse, but Kurt Angle leveled the playing field and added Braun Strowman to aid Balor. What resulted was another monster beatdown courtesy of Mr. Monster in the Bank as he steamrolled through their opponents. If anything, this match was still a handicap match since Strowman counts as two people. Not a good night for Owens and Mahal.

New Day vs. SAnitY – SmackDown Live

If anyone ever told New Day to slow down, they’ll just shrug and proceed to deliver another great tag match with anyone who wants to throw down. Fresh off from beating The Bar to become the new contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, New Day is back at it again with another stellar performance, this time against the unstable SAnitY. We can all agree our pancake-loving unicorns are more than ready for their huge SummerSlam match.

The B-Team vs. The Deleters of Worlds vs. The Revival – RAW

Another tag team makes it on our list. After this hellacious tag team triple threat, The B-Team must be drowning in self-confidence right now and it’s not hard to see why. Outlasting two legitimate teams in a single night isn’t a walk in the park after all, so yes, hurray for Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Let’s just hope they don’t let the success get into their heads because The Revival is still on their tail.

Cedric Alexander vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher – 205 Live

Cedric Alexander proved once again why he’s the Cruiserweight Champion with an impressive victory against the crafty Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Alexander redefined resilience by overcoming Gallagher’s vicious offense, particularly to the back of Alexander’s neck. But just like Gallagher’s partner last week, he also failed to keep Alexander down before SummerSlam. Although it allowed his opponent Drew Gulak to blindside the champion once again.

Tyler Bate vs. Roderick Strong – NXT

And we’re capping off this list with another stellar main event from the Yellow Brand. Tyler Bate of Moustache Mountain went one-on-one with Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong mere days before the two teams clash at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4 for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The match was as hard-hitting as you can expect, with Bate planting Strong with a thunderous Tyler Driver 95 for the huge win. Look who’s ready to take back some tag team gold.

