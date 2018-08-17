Big Show planning to return after SummerSlam

Big Show recently shared his plans to make a comeback in the WWE after recovering from a major hip surgery, possibly after SummerSlam.

The former world champion seemed hopeful about returning back to work. “Hopefully within the next couple of weeks, I will be back in the ring. That’s the main goal. I’m actually going to try and get cleared Sunday, by [WWE’s] doctors; moving around the ring a little bit,” he said in an ESPN interview. I could be back as soon as the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, if they have something for me. Just because I’m healthy, doesn’t mean our creative team is healthy for me yet.”

Big Show’s last appearance was a grueling steel cage match against Braun Strowman on the September 4, 2017 edition of RAW. The match ended with Strowman hitting Show with his patented running powerslam through the steel cage, collapsing the structure in the process. Show revealed in the same interview that prior to the match, he had been working with a severely damaged hip that prompted him to get the surgery last year.

During his rehabilitation, Big Show said he had a post-surgical infection that slowed down his recovery. He coped by documenting the entire process of achieving the best shape of his life on his social media. “It’s been good for me, because it’s taught me a lot of patience and a lot of endurance. I was able to maintain my training, weight loss and diet and everything, through that immense struggle of everything I had to deal with,” he said.

Now more than ever, Big Show says he’s more optimistic about the future. “All you can do is get yourself as prepared as you can and then when the opportunity is given, make the most of it. I’ve been around this business a long time. Trust me, if they give me the opportunity, I’m going to knock the freaking crap out of it.”

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.