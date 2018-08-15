The Undertaker Set to Return on SmackDown Live 1000

The legend lives on as The Undertaker is slated to appear on the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live on October 16, 2018 from Washington DC.

According to PWInsider, local advertising for the event features The Undertaker making a special appearance. No word yet if he’ll be involved in a match. This will be the first time The Deadman is stepping foot inside a SmackDown ring since his last appearance on the November 16, 2015 edition of SmackDown Live, which was also the 900th episode of the show. He came back with fellow SmackDown legend Edge to provide Team SmackDown Live with encouraging words before their Survivor Series match.

Also advertised for SmackDown Live 1000 is a triple main event featuring AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, and Daniel Bryan taking on The Miz. It’s interesting to note that Bryan is advertised for this event despite the rumors that he’s planning to let his contract expire on September 1. Another interesting note is that Styles is still being advertised as the WWE Champion so there’s a huge chance Samoa Joe will continue to chase the WWE Championship after SummerSlam.

As always, these matches are subject to change and are not 100% final. However, it’s still an exciting show and WWE will surely pull out all the stops for the milestone SmackDown Live is about to achieve. Also, Undertaker making an appearance is always a welcome surprise.

(Photo from WWE.com)

