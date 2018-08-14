5 Superstars Who Changed Their Finishing Move

Change is inevitable in life and in the ring. Some WWE wrestlers change their names, while some change their entire gimmicks altogether. But the essential change wrestlers will ever make is when they update their old finishing moves for a better one.

It doesn’t matter if their original finishers were deemed too dangerous or just really lame. When a wrestler changes his or her finisher, everyone will definitely take note of it. And in the case of these Superstars, changing their finishers kicked them up to the next level.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is like an encyclopedia of wrestling moves because he can seemingly do it all. He certainly won the finishing move lottery because he gets to use arguably the coolest wrestling move in history — the Curb Stomp. Too bad the WWE had to ban the move temporarily in 2015 to avoid PR problems. Rollins had to use the Pedigree for a while. He then switched to the Ripcord Knee after his rivalry with Triple H ended last year. We’re thankful the Curb Stomp returned this year because it’s way too good to be replaced.

Wade Barrett

When Wade Barrett first led The Nexus in 2010, he was a mean stallion with a patented Wasteland as his finishing move. It was good for a few months but it’s certainly wasn’t a finisher that would stun the crowd. He knew he had to upgrade his moveset so in 2014, he started using his bare-knuckle background as inspiration to his new finisher — the Bull Hammer. His new finisher definitely brought him more success as he won the Intercontinental Championship five times and the King of the Ring back in 2015.

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella ruled over the women’s division back in 2011 to 2015. She’s also the longest reigning female champion in history, in case you already forgot. But a neck injury in 2015 put her on the sidelines and almost ended her illustrious career. Nikki continued to train for despite the dangers of her injury and at SummerSlam 2016, she made a triumphant return with her the Rack Attack 2.0 as her new finisher. It was revealed on Total Bellas that Daniel Bryan helped develop her new finisher to put less stress on Nikki’s injured neck.

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose technically didn’t change his finishing move, he just changed how he executed the move. The first version of his finishing move Dirty Deeds looked awkward and inefficient. To be fair, he won his first United States Championship using the first version, but the move obviously brought him down as a Superstar. So he had a change of heart and revised the move, adapting Mick Foley’s double underhook DDT, only a bit faster for greater impact. It worked like a charm and today, he’s one of the top guys because of it.

The Miz

We’re not going to lie, The Miz’s former finishing moves were lackluster, to put it lightly. It didn’t help that he had a tacky wrestling gear to go with his moveset. So when he traded his shorts for wrestling tights back in 2010, he also revised his moveset to include his awesome Skull-Crushing Finale as his closing move. His little renovation payed off as he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in to win his first WWE Championship in the same year. Miz did an awesome job transforming from Chic Magnet to the A-Lister.

Photo from WWE.com

——

