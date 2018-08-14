Monday Night Winners and Losers 08/13/18

You better be prepared because we’re coming at you with another Monday Night Winners and Losers! We’re days away from the biggest part of the summer and everyone’s feeling the fever.

From authority figures abusing their power to guys getting pepper sprayed, this week’s edition of RAW was as spicy one. So let’s quickly run down who gets to stand below the Winners section and who gets to stand outside of it.

Winner: Renee Young

Renee Young made history this week for being the first woman to commentate an entire episode of RAW. That automatically earns her a spot at the Winners section. Young was a natural at commentary and a female perspective on RAW is a welcome upgrade. Although if we’re being honest, she belongs more to the Blue Brand where she can be the voice of reason to Corey Graves’ devil advocate style of commentating. Shut up, Byron!

Loser: Alexa Bliss

Alexa is basically a dead woman walking as every moment she spends with the RAW Women’s Championship can be considered mercy from Ronda Rousey. If she can’t even beat Ember Moon without resorting to shenanigans, what are her chances beating a former UFC Champion at SummerSlam? At this point, it doesn’t matter who Bliss surrounds herself with. Rousey will probably break her to pieces. Who’s ready for a new women’s champ?

Winner: The B-Team

Whatever the B-Team is doing, they should keep doing it from here on out. It’s not luck that they were able to outlast two incredibly talented tag teams to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel are definitely the division’s top dogs and everyone should definitely stop sleeping on the B-Team. That leaves us wondering — who else is there to challenge the champions next?

Loser: Roman Reigns

After being urged to be a Paul Heyman guy, Roman Reigns was in for a ride after Heyman used pepper spray to incapacitate him. Brock Lesnar then made a surprise appearance to complete the ambush plot with vicious knees to the ribs and a thunderous F5 as the exclamation point. Lesnar did the dirty work, but Heyman once again stole the show with another stellar performance. There’s certainly nothing this man cannot do to hype up a match even more.

Winner: Dean Ambrose

And probably the highlight of the night came from Dean Ambrose’s surprise return to active competition. Sporting a new look and looking healthy as ever, he helped his Shield brother take care of business in the form of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. It’s like he never skipped a beat judging by the way he planted McIntyre with Dirty Deeds. Now that the odds are even, how will this help Seth Rollins reclaim the gold he once had?

