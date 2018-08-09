5 Shortest Title Matches in WWE History

Think of the greatest title matches throughout the history of WWE. They vary in both quality and magnitude but they all have one common denominator—they all lasted longer than a minute. Sadly, these title matches did not.

Believe it or not, these short matches decided the fate of the title they’re fighting for. Being the cool people that we are, FOX Sports Philippines compiled the most notable short title matches for your reading pleasure. Enjoy!

Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna

Yokozuna was one of the most massive entities to ever step foot inside a WWF ring. Weighing in at over 500 lbs, the former WWF Champion can literally crush his opponents anytime he wants. But at WrestleMania XI back in 1993, his massive size didn’t stop Hulk Hogan from beating him for his newly-won WWF Championship in under 22 seconds. Even if you consider the fact that Yokozuna just had a grueling match with Bret Hart before challenging Hulkamania, it was still puzzling to see Hogan beat the champion in such a quick fashion.

Rey Mysterio vs. JBL

Let it be known that JBL’s last WrestleMania moment was just plain pathetic. JBL defended his Intercontinental Championship against “Joker” Rey Mysterio. Before the match even started, JBL attempted to sneak a cheap shot to the challenger. That cost him the match as Mysterio retaliated by hitting him with a massive 619 for the quick 21-second title victory. The former champion was so embarrassed, he quit the company in the middle of the ring and in front of millions. He should make a TED Talk on how to be a sore loser.

Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan

If you ever ask Daniel Bryan what number he hates the most, he’ll probably say 18. That’s because he lost his first World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXVIII in under 18 seconds. That’s probably one thing Bryan wants to scrub off from his resume. After giving his then-girlfriend AJ Lee a passionate kiss at ringside after the bell rang, Bryan was greeted by Sheamus’ massive boot for the swift victory. This wasn’t the quickest title match for Sheamus either, as he took out Zack Ryder in the same fashion back in 2010.

Chavo Guerrero vs. Kane

WrestleMania may be the Grandest Stage of Them All, but it sure loves to host short title matches. The shortest of the bunch was Kane’s first ECW World Championship victory against Chavo Guerrero at WrestleMania XXIV. After winning a battle royale during the pre-show, Kane surprised the champion with a massive chokeslam for the win. This match holds the record for the quickest title match in history, clocking in at 11 seconds. Future champions shouldn’t take their sweet time making an entrance. They might lose it in a snap.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Curt Hawkins

The shortest title match in WWE history happened on the November 1, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live, courtesy of the Show-Off Dolph Ziggler and the man with the longest losing streak, Curt Hawkins. Riding high after his emotional win against The Miz at No Mercy, Ziggler issued an open challenge to show Miz what a fighting champion looks like. As you can guess, Hawkins answered the call and got superkicked back to oblivion after 10 seconds. After the match, he challenged anyone from RAW to take the title away from him. He’s that damn good.

(Photo from WWE.com)

