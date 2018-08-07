SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day

After winning a grueling tag team tournament to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity, The New Day will challenge The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.

The Bludgeon Brothers have been on a tear through SmackDown’s tag team division since winning the titles at WrestleMania 34, bulldozing over The Usos and Anderson & Gallows, among others, reveling in the punishment they dished out along the way.

To earn this battle at SummerSlam, The New Day first defeated SAnitY, besting Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain in a hard-hitting battle. Two weeks later, Big E & Kofi Kingston emerged victorious from an all-out war with Sheamus & Cesaro to win the tournament and a date with destiny at SummerSlam.

The Bludgeon Brothers have made it clear that devastation awaits their opponents in Brooklyn. Will The New Day overcome their monstrous foes with The Power of Positivity? Find out at SummerSlam, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, Aug. 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!