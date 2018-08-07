John Cena shows new physique for “Project X”

You’d be forgiven for thinking you actually can’t see John Cena this time around because there’s a lot less of him to see.

The 16-time World Champion is currently working on the Jackie Chan film “Project X” and has taken up a new workout regimen from the martial arts legend’s team. Results have already begun to show; Cena showcased a comparatively leaner physique than the WWE Universe is used to seeing (he’s dropped almost 20 pounds) in a gym selfie complete with one very confused onlooker.

This should make it a lot easier for him to hit that Sixth Move of Doom we’ve been hearing about. “Project X” is slated to hit theaters in 2019.