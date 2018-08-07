Sami Zayn undergoes second rotator cuff surgery

Sami Zayn went into surgery to his left shoulder earlier today to repair a torn rotator cuff, the Raw Superstar revealed on social media.

A tear in Zayn’s right rotator cuff was surgically repaired back in June.

Despite the dual surgeries, Zayn seems to be in good spirits based on his Instagram post.

“Who ever said bi-lateral rotator cuff surgery wasn’t fun?” he wrote. “I get to wear a gown!”

But when will Zayn get to wear ring gear? Stay with WWE.com as details about his condition become available.