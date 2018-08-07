“Creating the Mania” takes you behind the scenes of WrestleMania

“Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How WrestleMania Comes to Life” by author Jon Robinson is now available from ECW Press in partnership with WWE. The book gives the WWE Universe a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 34, as it chronicles the events leading up to the annual pop-culture extravaganza, including how the storylines were developed by the creative team, the host city selection process, how the rivalries played out inside the ring, and more.

Along with exclusive photos, this book gives unprecedented access to top WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles. The book also includes in-depth interviews with female Superstars Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley, breaking down their year leading up to WrestleMania and their lives as WWE Superstars.

Author Jon Robinson also speaks with writers, producers, stage managers, film technicians and other crucial members of the production team responsible for the creation of WWE’s biggest event of the year.