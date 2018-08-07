Monday Night RAW Winners and Losers 8/6/18

To borrow and slightly modify a quote from The New Day, “It’s a new Monday, yes it is!” And thus, we’re getting another edition of Monday Night Winners and Losers.

This week featured an explosive RAW debut, a motivated Big Dog, and Braun Strowman showing off his incredible power once again. So let’s not waste a single moment and just jump into it.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The dominance of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre continues after earning a momentous albeit controversial win over Seth Rollins. The Architect fought valiantly despite not having anyone to tag with, but Ziggler and McIntyre just had all the advantages on their corner, allowing them to systematically defeat Rollins once again. Let’s just hope the duo can keep the momentum going at SummerSlam. I heard someone’s about to return to even the odds.

Loser: Constable Corbin

Constable Corbin made a huge mistake pissing off one guy — Roman Reigns. After attempting to undermine Kurt Angle, the RAW GM threw him face-first towards a hungry big dog in this week’s opener match and was promptly speared. Later, he was dumb enough to taunt a pissed Roman Reigns after he got denied to team up with Seth Rollins. That earned Corbin a massive blow to his tweaked rib. He totally deserved all these misfortunes if you ask us.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Technically, Braun Strowman lost this week, but c’mon. Are we really going to place the behemoth who literally flipped the stage of The Kevin Owens Show over then decimated Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh a few moments later? The strength of the Monster in the Bank seems boundless at this point and it will probably take more than trickery and loopholes to keep this man way from his briefcase.

Loser: Mojo Rawley

After challenging a locker room full of talented Superstars, Mojo Rawley bit off more than he can chew as Bobby Roode took him up for his offer. And we all know The Glorious One handles every situation with the right amount of class. Roode defeated Rawley with a definitive Glorious DDT, effectively shutting the loudmouth up for a change. That should be enough to give the former hype man some time to soul search or something.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

The center attraction of this week’s RAW was none other than The Rowdy One herself, Ronda Rousey. Despite being part of the roster for four months now, Ronda just made her impressive RAW debut this week and well, it was as dominating as you’d expect it to be. Alicia Fox clearly made a mistake in returning so soon as Ronda systematically destroyed her arm like it’s child’s play. At this point, it will take a miracle for Alexa Bliss to escape SummerSlam with the RAW Women’s Championship still in her clutches.

——

