SmackDown LIVE: Aug. 7, 2018

AJ Styles returns to address Samoa Joe

Last Tuesday, Samoa Joe got extremely personal with WWE Champion AJ Styles, accusing the titleholder of neglecting his family in favor of his career as their SummerSlam title match draws near. The Phenomenal One returns to SmackDown LIVE tonight, two weeks after being blindsided by The Samoan Submission Machine.

What will Styles have to say? Has Samoa Joe gotten inside his head?

The New Day and The Bar clash for SummerSlam title opportunity

The tournament to determine who will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam concludes tonight, as The New Day clash with The Bar in the finals.

Big E & Xavier Woods defeated SAnitY to earn their place in the final match, while Sheamus & Cesaro emerged victorious from a hard-hitting throwdown with The Usos to move one step closer to earning a title opportunity at The Biggest Event of The Summer.

There’s no love lost between these two teams. In fact, it was The Bar who brought The New Day’s record-breaking 484-day reign as WWE Tag Team Champions to an end in 2016. Will The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg once again be victorious, or will The New Day earn the right to challenge for their fifth tag team championship at SummerSlam?

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch team up to battle The IIconics

Though Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch will be opponents at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match for Carmella’s SmackDown Women’s Championship, the two friends will be joining forces on SmackDown LIVE to take on The IIconics in tag team action.

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce took to Twitter on Saturday to mock Flair & Lynch’s friendship:

The Queen & The Irish Lass Kicker responded on Sunday:

Will Flair & Lynch be able to turn their focus away from Carmella and defeat their foes, or will Kay & Royce prove that the future truly is IIconic?

What is The Miz’s SummerSlam announcement?

Daniel Bryan issued a SummerSlam challenge to The Miz on Tuesday, but he was rebuked by The A-Lister, who mocked him with a barrage of insults and an onslaught of crying baby videos. The Awesome One reiterated his stance on Saturday, stating clearly that “the answer is no,” as he believes he deserves better than a match with Daniel Bryan.

However, The A-Lister revealed on Monday that he will be making his SummerSlam announcement today.

What is The Miz’s big reveal? How will Daniel Bryan react? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

