Finn Bálor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Can one man stand up to the machine? We’ll find out at SummerSlam when Finn Bálor aims to defeat Constable Baron Corbin after the first-ever Universal Champion and the towering Constable — who has not been shy about trying to put Finn in his place — split victories over the past month.

Ever since assuming the Constable role, Corbin has targeted Bálor as the proverbial “little guy,” dogging The Extraordinary Man for, among other things, his height and humble beginnings in the sports-entertainment industry. Bálor answered by defeating The Lone Wolf at WWE Extreme Rules, though the animosity persisted, and Corbin notched a victory of his own on Monday Night Raw.

Now, per Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, the two Superstars will settle their differences at The Biggest Event of the Summer, where it’ll be a battle of big size and big heart. May the best man win.

