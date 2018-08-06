Learn more about Melbourne, Australia, the home of WWE Super Show-Down

Named the world’s most livable city for the past seven years, Melbourne is a leader in staging international sporting and cultural events. Its friendly people welcome visitors from around the globe to their city, which is famed for its laneways and cafe culture, known as Australia’s coffee capital, and home to a vibrant arts, music and fashion scene.

Melbourne’s culinary credentials are attracting global attention and the city is the gateway to the State of Victoria, which features 21 wine regions, the stunning Great Ocean Road scenic drive and abundant native Australian wildlife.

