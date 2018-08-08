WWE NXT: Aug. 8, 2018

Though NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa remains in the crosshairs of both Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black, Gargano and Black still have plenty of beef to settle. After Black wiped out Gargano with a retaliatory Black Mass last week — an act that Gargano admitted he deserved — the two NXT favorites are set to go one-on-one this week on WWE Network.

Black and Gargano battle with The Blackheart on their minds

Aleister Black has been none too pleased with Johnny Gargano since Gargano’s lingering loathing for Tommaso Ciampa inadvertently cost The Dutch Destroyer the NXT Championship two weeks ago. Now with Ciampa atop the mountain and with Black dropping Gargano last week, Black and Gargano will duke it out with both clearly eyeing an opportunity to challenge Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Who will get the imperative W that could get them one step closer to their desired encounter with the psychotic Blackheart? Find out Wednesday night.

Keith Lee makes his much-anticipated debut

After weeks of anticipation, Keith Lee will make his debut on the black-and-yellow brand. The NXT Universe is eagerly anticipating the first in-ring action of one of the most highly touted signings in the brand’s illustrious history. Will Lee prove to be “Limitless” right out of the gate? See what all the hype is about when Lee steps between the yellow ropes for the first time on WWE Network.

Ricochet in action ahead of his TakeOver battle with Adam Cole

With his NXT North American Championship Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 now confirmed, Ricochet will first take flight in front of the NXT faithful at Full Sail Live. Will NXT’s One and Only make a major statement to the Undisputed ERA leader as their massive showdown in Brooklyn approaches?

Borne and Conti clash in Mae Young Classic Qualifying Match

With the 2018 Mae Young Classic only weeks away, two competitors from last year’s heralded Classic, Vanessa Borne and Taynara Conti, will face off with the opportunity to qualify for this year’s tournament on the line. As Borne and Conti both made lasting impressions last year, the pressure will only be mounting this Wednesday as one will advance on and one will go home. Who will earn a berth into the prestigious 32-woman tournament?