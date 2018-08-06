John Cena to debut his 6th Move of Doom in Shanghai this September

WWE Universe in Shanghai, John Cena is coming. And he’s bringing the 6th Move of Doom with him.

The Cenation Leader announced on his Twitter account last Friday that he’ll be in Shanghai when WWE Live comes to the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday, Sept. 1. His words were few, but intriguing, to say the least.

Cena’s message became clearer today when he released the above video of himself while training at the JC Stunt Team International Training Centre, Jackie Chan’s state-of-the-art stuntman facility based in Tianjin. Though he wouldn’t go into specifics about what the actual 6th Move of Doom entailed or when exactly he’d use it, he did explain that “it’s a new maneuver with a true foundation in Chinese culture,” then cited the Shanghai event.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to show my appreciation for China, Chinese people and Chinese culture,” he said, “than to debut what I think is a finishing move that will provide me much victory than Shanghai on Sept. 1.”

In addition to Cena, fans attending WWE Live Shanghai will see WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey make her in-ring debut in the country, as well as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Finn Bálor, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and many more.*

Tickets for WWE Live Shanghai are available now at www.damai.cn.

*Talent referenced and depicted above is subject to change.