Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins make a WWE Universe member an honorary Shield member

The Shield returned to three members strong over the weekend, even if just for only one night.

After tearing the roof off at a WWE Live Event in Savannah, Ga., Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins took to ringside to interact and slap some fives with the WWE Universe. While among the fans, Reigns & Rollins met one WWE Universe member who was clearly a big-time supporter of both The Big Dog and The Architect.

Taken by the fan’s enthusiasm, Rollins proposed that he and Reigns make the fan an honorary member of The Shield by the three partaking in the signature Shield fist bump. Check out the video above to watch the legendary moment!