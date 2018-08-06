WWE Network August 2018 Collections

WWE Network Collections showcase the very best of what WWE Network has to offer. With an incredible assortment of unforgettable matches and moments right at your fingertips, WWE’s massive video library has never been easier to navigate. Check out the new August collections, available now.

The Collection of Jericho

Break down the walls with the Collection of Jericho, featuring Chris Jericho’s greatest rivalries with The Rock, Triple H, Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Owens, and all the other stupid idiots who made the list! Drink in The Lionheart’s early days in ECW and WCW, crack the code with Highlight Reel matches in WWE, and find out why he is the best in the world at what he does. Witness WWE’s first-ever Undisputed Champion, the second coming of the Savior, and the birth of Raw is Jericho.

CONTENTS

A True Thrillseeker

Chris Jericho and Lance Storm show Smoky Mountain Wrestling why they are true Thrillseekers when they take on The Heavenly Bodies.

The Lionheart

Hardcore TV 151 – Witness Chris Jericho embody a Lionheart in his battle against Cactus Jack from ECW’s Extreme Bash.

Taming a Pitbull

At Hardcore Heaven 1996, Chris Jericho battles Pitbull No. 2 for the ECW World Television Championship.

Ultimate Cruiserweight Champion

Bash at the Beach 1997 – In this memorable bout, Chris Jericho defends the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Ultimo Dragon.

Face the Heat

Fall Brawl 1997 – Chris Jericho’s reign as WCW Cruiserweight Champion is threatened by a challenge from Eddie Guerrero.

A Bad Natured Competitor

Thunder 01 – Chris Jericho gives a poor display of sportsmanship during this bout against Ric Flair.

An Unexpected Outcome

Uncensored 1998 – With the odds against him, Chris Jericho defends the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Dean Malenko.

The Man of 1,004 Holds

Nitro 133 – Chris Jericho breaks out a special list to show the world how deep his knowledge of wrestling truly goes.

Stealing Opportunity

Nitro 152 – Chris Jericho steals Chavo Guerrero Jr.’s golden opportunity to challenge Stevie Ray for the WCW World TV Title.

The Y2J Problem

Raw 324 – The walls of WWE come crashing down when Chris Jericho makes an unforgettable debut and shows everyone that Raw is Jericho.

Off the Record

Raw 360 – Chris Jericho finds himself a victim of controversy when he challenges Triple H for the WWE Championship in this shocking bout.

Poised to Make History

Vengeance 2001 – With a chance to cement his legacy in two historic matches, Chris Jericho first challenges The Rock for the WCW Title.

The First Undisputed Champion

Vengeance 2001 – Just hours after capturing the WCW Championship, Chris Jericho makes history by challenging “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for the WWE Title.

A Business Relationship

SmackDown 161 – In an effort to secure his reign as the first Undisputed WWE Champion, Chris Jericho unites with Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley.

Game Change

WrestleMania X8 – With Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley in his corner, Chris Jericho defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Triple H.

Taking Cena to School

SmackDown 150 – Chris Jericho looks to deliver a veteran lesson to a young and ambitious John Cena in this classic bout.

Years in the Making

WrestleMania XIX – Chris Jericho takes to the ring on the Grandest Stage of Them All to face one of his major inspirations, Shawn Michaels.

The Highlight Reel Debuts

Raw 518 – With Goldberg as his first guest, Chris Jericho introduces the WWE Universe to his very own Highlight Reel.

Former Allies Reach New Heights

Unforgiven 2004 – Chris Jericho battles Christian in a Ladder Match for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

The Lionheart’s Last Stand

One Night Stand 2005 – Chris Jericho renews his Lionheart spirit to go one-on-one with his onetime partner, Lance Storm.

Championship Material

SummerSlam 2005 – On the orders of Eric Bischoff, Chris Jericho looks to capture the WWE Championship from John Cena.

The Second Coming of Y2J

Raw 756 – While Randy Orton eagerly readies to make his place in history, Chris Jericho returns to be the savior of WWE.

Setting a Record

Raw 772 – Chris Jericho accomplishes another historic milestone in this battle with Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship.

Lies and Heartbreak

Raw 785 – Chris Jericho looks to do more than break hearts during a violent edition of The Highlight Reel featuring Shawn Michaels.

Merciless Struggle

No Mercy 2008 – Emotions run high in this Ladder Match between Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels for the vacant World Heavyweight Title.

Superstar of the Year

Raw 811 – In recognition of his incredible success, Chris Jericho receives the Slammy for Superstar of the Year thanks to the WWE Universe.

An Unlikely Assist

Chris Jericho and John Morrison pull out all the stops when they meet one-on-one in this often overlooked battle from WWE Superstars.

The Gates of Hell

SmackDown 534 – For the first time, Chris Jericho goes one-on-one with The Undertaker in this battle for the World Heavyweight Title.

The Rookie

NXT 01 – On the first edition of NXT, Chris Jericho welcomes a young Daniel Bryan to the big leagues in this contest.

The Prophecy Revealed?

Raw 971 – After an extended absence, Chris Jericho makes a triumphant return to the squared circle that leaves the WWE Universe confused.

Contract vs Contract

Raw 1004 – Chris Jericho’s livelihood is at stake when he battles Dolph Ziggler for The Showoff’s Money in the Bank contract.

Y2J Takes Over NXT

NXT 167 – Chris Jericho journeys to NXT to go one-on-one with the eccentric and disturbing Bray Wyatt.

The Real Savior of WWE

Raw 1111 – Chris Jericho looks to end his rivalry with Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage Match on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw.

Heroic Return to the East

The Beast in the East – Chris Jericho makes a triumphant return to Tokyo, Japan to go one-on-one with Neville.

Welcome to the Grand Stage

WrestleMania – In AJ Styles’ first bout at WrestleMania, Chris Jericho looks to prove that the best will always be better than phenomenal.

Friends and Role Models

Clash of Champions 2016 – Chris Jericho looks to put Sami Zayn in his place for insulting Y2J’s best friend, Kevin Owens.

The Best of The List

Raw 1217 – Chris Jericho entertains millions throughout the WWE Universe with the very best moments involving The List of Jericho.

Another Prized Moment

Raw 1233 – Chris Jericho’s friendship with Kevin Owens is evident in this Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship.

The Festival of Friendship

Raw 1238 – Kevin Owens reveals his true feelings to the WWE Universe when he and Chris Jericho host a ‘Festival of Friendship’.

Earning Some Payback

Payback 2017 – With payback literally on his mind, Chris Jericho challenges Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Chris Jericho: Breaking the Code

For nearly 20 years, Chris Jericho has stolen the spotlight, becoming one of the most recognized WWE Superstars. From his early days in Germany, Mexico and Japan through ECW, WCW and, ultimately, WWE, Chris has demonstrated he is an exceptional talent in the ring and on the mic. He was the first-ever Undisputed Champion of WWE and has held six different titles. Now, for the first time ever, Chris Jericho’s storied career is celebrated in Breaking the Code: Behind the Walls of Chris Jericho.

WrestleMania is Jericho!

Chris Jericho built a reputation as being the best in the world at what he does. Now, Rewind and Relive two of Y2J’s best performances at the Show of Shows. From the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania, watch Jericho take on three of the best from WWE’s past: Ricky Steamboat, Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka. Then see the instant classic rivalry between Y2J and the Rated-R Superstar Edge, which culminated in a World Championship Match at WrestleMania XXVI.

Countdown: Biggest Trash Talkers

Hear why WWE Superstars and Legends consider Chris Jericho to be ranked among WWE’s Biggest Trash Talkers.

Jericho Unfiltered

While Chris Jericho continues to avoid his appearance on WWE Unfiltered, Renee Young enlists the help of an enforcer to bring him to the set. With Jericho finally sitting in the Unfiltered Hot Seat, Renee and Chris talk about his career as a musician and wrestler, his encounters with celebrities and some Obligatory Canadian Content. Plus, Renee hangs out backstage with Jon Stewart before the show.

Miz: The A-Lister

Quiet on the set! The most must-see collection on WWE Network is here. Join The Miz for exclusive bonus material featuring a behind-the-scenes interview discussing his A-List career. Experience the journey from reality personality to WWE Superstardom as the WrestleMania main eventer and eight-time Intercontinental Champion auditions supporting cast members such as John Cena, Daniel Bryan, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and many more. The former WWE Champion comes to play in some of the biggest blockbuster battles in WWE history. When this collection goes up, your mouth goes shut. Lights, camera, AWESOME!

CONTENTS

Dream Come True

The Miz shares his thoughts on what it was like transitioning from Reality TV to the squared circle.

Deep South Champion

Before becoming The Miz, Mike Mizanin challenges Mike Knox for the Deep South Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

The Mizard of Oz

A singles bout turns into a shot at the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles when Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin takes on Chet the Jet.

Stamp of Approval

The Miz reflects on his early days in WWE by sharing some insight into his first debut and his eventual confrontation with The Undertaker.

An Awesome Debut

SmackDown 371 – The Miz makes his SmackDown debut by going one-on-one with Tatanka.

Paying for Miztakes

SmackDown 390 – The Miz finds himself on the wrong side of darkness when he takes to the ring to battle The Undertaker.

Miz and Morrison Go for Gold

Raw 828 – Following WrestleMania, The Miz and John Morrison challenge The Colons for the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles in a Lumberjack Match.

The Unified Tag Team Champions

SmackDown 430 – The Miz and John Morrison challenge MVP and Matt Hardy for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship.

Time To Step Up

The Miz remembers his time teaming with John Morrision, and shares some insight into his early rivalry with John Cena.

Grabbing the Brass Ring

Raw 831 – The Miz begins his storied rivalry with John Cena by attempting to go undefeated against his worthy adversary.

You Can’t See Reality

The Bash 2009 – The Miz is forced to live up to his words when he takes to the ring to go one-on-one with John Cena.

Individual Success

Raw 854 – The Miz looks to achieve his first singles championship by challenging Kofi Kingston for the United States Title.

ShoMiz Triumphs

Raw 872 – The Miz’s partnership with Big Show pays off when they face DX and The Straight Edge Society for the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles.

Excellently Awesome

Raw 886 – The Miz battles a legend of excellence when he defends the United States Title against Bret Hart in a No Disqualification Match.

Mizter Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank 2010 – The Miz looks to reach for his own destiny by competing in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Student Teaches a Lesson

Night of Champions 2010 – The Miz defends the United States Championship against his former NXT Rookie, Daniel Bryan.

Submissions Count Anywhere

Hell in a Cell 2010 – In a Submissions Count Anywhere Match, The Miz battles Daniel Bryan and John Morrison for the United States Title.

That’s A Lot on Your Shoulders

The Miz reflects on using his Money in the Bank contract to initiate his first reign as WWE Champion.

Cashing in for Glory

Raw 913 – The Miz seizes his moment of glory by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE Champion Randy Orton.

In the Face of Royalty

Raw 914 – The Miz proves he is worthy of royalty by defending the WWE Championship against Jerry “The King” Lawler in a TLC Match.

Point Proven

Raw 919 – The Miz continues to silence his critics when he defends the WWE Championship against his former partner, John Morrison.

If You Smell What Miz is Cooking

Raw 929 – The Miz impersonates The Rock to remind John Cena just who his opponent at WrestleMania XXVII really is.

Never Forget

The Miz revisits his battle with John Cena at WrestleMania, as well as The Rock and Cena rivalry that surrounded the buildup to that match.

Coming to Play at WrestleMania

WrestleMania XXVII – With The Rock’s presence electrifying the situation, The Miz defends the WWE Championship against John Cena.

Your Time is Up

Extreme Rules 2011 – The Miz puts the WWE Championship on the line against both John Cena and John Morrison in a Steel Cage Match.

The First of Many

Raw 1000 – History is made when The Miz looks to earn his first Intercontinental Title by challenging Christian for the gold.

Trouble in Paradise

The Miz’s reign as Intercontinental Champion is put in jeopardy when he defends the title against Kofi Kingston on Main Event.

Hollywood Love Story

Raw 1193 – When The Miz tries to reclaim the Intercontinental Title from Zack Ryder after WrestleMania, Maryse returns to stand by her man.

You Don’t Have Time for Me?!?

The Miz offers his thoughts on sharing the stage with his wife, Maryse, and reflects on his role in elevating the Intercontinental Title.

An Extreme Fatal 4-Way

The Miz comments on his and Maryse’s hilarious spoof of Total Bellas, and their rivalry with John Cena and Nikki Bella heading into WrestleMania.

The Miz Talks Smack

SmackDown 918 – The Miz and Maryse show the WWE Universe how they feel about John Cena and Nikki Bella in this spoof of Total Bellas.

A Homecoming Celebration

WrestleMania – The Miz and Maryse look to prove who the real power couple of WWE is when they battle John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Career-Threatening Confrontation

Extreme Rules 2017 – The Miz shows everyone the level of his intelligence in challenging Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Title.

The Final Battle

Raw 1287 – With help from his Miztourage, The Miz sets a record for himself by challenging Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Title.

THE It Couple

The Miz reflects on working with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in his own Miztourage, and shares insight into the Intercontinental Title.

Total BS

WrestleMania – The Miz puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor in a Triple Threat Match.

Battle of the Power Couples

SmackDown 977 – In an effort to qualify for Money in the Bank, The Miz goes one-on-one with Jeff Hardy.

Wisdom and Wits

Extreme Rules 2016 – The Miz puts the Intercontinental Title on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Cesaro.

Planning Ahead

Talking Smack 888 – A rivalry is renewed when The Miz confronts SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan in this memorable moment.

Every Character Has Layers

SmackDown 893 – Chaos erupts and a rivalry intensifies when Dolph Ziggler crashes The Miz’s special Homecoming Celebration.

The A-Lister Gets Burned

No Mercy 2016 – With his WWE career at stake, Dolph Ziggler challenges The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

Awesome Meets Xtreme

TLC 2016 – In what is billed as their final battle, The Miz defends the Intercontinental Title against Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder Match.

My Heart Melted

The Miz reflects on having a child, and looks ahead to the future to see what is next for him both as both a father and a husband.

New Classic Content: August 2018

New classic content has arrived to WWE Network once again, and it’s an offering you don’t want to miss. Relive some of your favorite matches starring your childhood heroes or experience them for the very first time. You’ll have a hard time choosing your favorite with Superstars like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage accompanied by the lovely Miss Elizabeth. Get a small taste of the nearly 50 unforgettable hours with this collection of 10 classic titles originally distributed by Coliseum Home Video. Bask in the nostalgia from the ’80s and early ’90s, exclusively on WWE Network.

CONTENTS

Andre the Giant

Brace yourself for the awesome and immeasurable power of the “Eighth Wonder of the World” Andre the Giant in this Home Video Classic. See Andre in action against some of his most memorable foes, including Big John Studd, The Wild Samoans, Ken Patera and more!

Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits

“Mean Gene” Okerlund begrudgingly hosts this action-packed Home Video Classic highlighting Rowdy Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits. From memorable editions of Piper’s Pit, to exciting in-ring battles with Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Snuka and more, brace yourself for an exciting look at WWE’s Hot Rod!

Bruno Sammartino: Living Legend

See why Bruno Sammartino was truly in a class by himself in this Home Video Classic celebrating the in-ring legacy of the longest reigning WWE Champion in history. From his battles with Killer Kowalski and Rowdy Roddy Piper, to exclusive interviews and unheard stories, discover why Sammartino was known the world over as wrestling’s ‘Living Legend’!

Macho Man and Elizabeth

This Home Video Classic celebrates WWE’s original power couple with a memorable look at ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. Witness Elizabeth by Savage’s side during these battles against the likes of Hulk Hogan, George ‘The Animal’ Steele and many more!

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Join Craig DeGeorge and ‘Luscious’ Johnny V for an action-packed look at Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts in this Home Video Classic. From Junkyard Dog and Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat, to The Honky Tonk Man and Kamala, you’ll witness The Snake take to the ring against WWE’s finest!

Hulk Hogan: Real American

Embrace the patriotism of the legendary Hulk Hogan in this close-up red, white and blue look at the most popular American hero in WWE history. See The Hulkster go head-to-head with his worst enemies, including Andre the Giant, King Haku, Ted DiBiase and many more.

Bret Hart: Greatest Matches

Discover why Bret Hart was destined for excellence in this Home Video Classic highlighting some of The Hit Man’s greatest battles! Mean Gene Okerlund takes the WWE Universe on a journey through some exciting action featuring Bret Hart taking on the likes of Ric Flair, Lex Luger, Shawn Michaels and many more.

Razor Ramon

From the top of Titan Tower, Gorilla Monsoon and Stan Lane take the WWE Universe on a tour that is oozing machismo in this look at Razor Ramon. Witness The Bad Guy in action against Bam Bam Bigelow, ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett, Yokozuna and many more.

The Undertaker Buries Them Alive

Relive a series of chilling matches from the most feared Superstar to ever step into a WWE ring in this Home Video Classic celebrating The Undertaker. From back breaking finishing moves, to unbelievable action-packed matches with the likes of Yokozuna, Kwang and many more, don’t miss this look at the legendary ‘Man from the dark side.’

Sunny

See why Sunny always gets exactly what she wants in this behind-the-scenes look at the career of the self-proclaimed first Diva of WWE. From her time managing such in-ring competitors as The Bodydonnas and Faarooq, to using her looks to entice the WWE Universe, this Home Video Classic highlights the very best of Sunny.

View all WWE Network Collections

