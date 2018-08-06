Titus O’Neil teams up with NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Back to School Bash

Raw Superstar Titus O’Neil joined forces with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida Hospital on Saturday for the massive 2018 Back to School Bash that helped give thousands of children and their families school supplies and healthcare.

“Growing up, my mother could not afford adequate school supplies, and my eyeglasses were held together with tape,” O’Neil said before the event. “I have personally witnessed the impact a person can have on a child when someone shows that they care, and I am a product of that care. The Back to School Bash is exciting because of all the wonderful partners who are joining hands to support not only our students, but the dedicated teachers who give so much every day.”

From all accounts, the event was a huge success. O’Neil noted that over 15,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out, and children were given free physicals, dental cleanings, immunizations, haircuts and more.

Titus’ incredible efforts to make his community a better place did not go unnoticed by those involved in the event, his fellow WWE Superstars and even former WWE Champion Batista.