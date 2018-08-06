Just added to WWE Network: More Home Video Classics

Bask in the nostalgia of the unforgettable “Home Video Classics” series with this new WWE Network release. Relive some of your favorite matches starring your childhood heroes or experience them for the very first time, exclusively on demand on WWE Network. Enjoy titles such as: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits, The Life and Times of Captain Lou Albano, Shawn Michaels: Hits from HBK, The Undertaker: He Buries Them Alive, and more.

