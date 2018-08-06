Superstar Picks debuts on WWE Network

How are WWE Superstars born? From super fans, of course. Many of today’s Superstars spent countless hours being captivated and inspired by some of WWE’s most thrilling moments. But who were their favorite Superstars? And what were their favorite matches? Find out, as WWE’s top Superstars sit down to personally select and discuss their all-time favorite matches. Where were they watching? Why did that match leave such an impression? Who helped inspire them to follow their WWE dreams? Hear it all from the Superstars themselves, as they present their favorite matches in their entirety on Superstar Picks, available exclusively on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.

Sasha Banks Superstar Picks

Eddie vs. Rey (1997)

Sasha Banks recalls one of her earliest favorites and greatest inspirations – Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio from Halloween Havoc 1997.

Undertaker vs. Shawn (2009)

Sasha discusses the magical WrestleMania 25 encounter between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker and the incredible crowd response.

Eddie vs. Rey (2005)

Sasha reminisces about the lack of lying, cheating, and stealing in the WrestleMania 21 match between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

Revival vs. Alpha (2016)

Sasha shares a story of tears and inspiration while watching The Revival and American Alpha tear the house down at NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

Trish vs. Lita (2004)

The Boss reminisces about Trish Stratus and Lita seizing their opportunity to main event Monday Night Raw in December of 2004.

Cena vs. Edge (2006)

Sasha recalls the classic TLC Match where Edge defended his WWE Championship against John Cena in front of an extremely biased Toronto crowd.

Trish vs. Mickie (2006)

Sasha embraces the opportunity to work with Mickie James, the woman at the center of an intriguing storyline with Trish Stratus in 2006.

Sami vs. Cesaro (2013)

The Boss looks back at her earliest days in NXT and how a match between Cesaro and Sami Zayn helped motivate her to be a show-stealer.

Eddie vs. Brock (2004)

Emotions run deep as Sasha reflects on Eddie Guerrero’s defining championship victory and a gesture that still holds a place in her heart.