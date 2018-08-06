WWE Raw: Aug. 6, 2018

The Baddest Woman on the Planet gets in the ring against Alicia Fox on Raw, competing on the red brand for the first time since joining the roster earlier this year. What kind of message will she send to her SummerSlam opponent, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss? Also on Raw, Bobby Roode goes one-on-one with Mojo Rawley!

Ronda Rousey makes Raw in-ring debut

Alicia Fox recently aligned herself with Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, which makes her an enemy of Ronda Rousey. After Little Miss Bliss’ cheap shot cost Rousey’s longtime friend Natalya a victory over Alicia, Alexa and The Foxy One used the numbers game to overpower The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Not wanting to wait until SummerSlam to get payback, Rousey will go one-on-one with Fox on Raw in Jacksonville, Fla., competing live on the red brand for the first time ever.

Will Rousey make Fox regret buddying up with The Goddess?

How will Roman Reigns address Brock Lesnar’s attack on Paul Heyman?

This past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in a foul mood… well, more foul than usual.

After shrugging off Paul Heyman’s attempts to bring him out to the arena — an appearance Heyman was counting on to remain employed in WWE — The Beast Incarnate lashed out by assaulting Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with an F-5, then grabbed Heyman by the face and incapacitated his advocate with a vise-like squeeze.

Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the building this past Monday night before this incident occurred, so The Big Dog wasn’t on-hand to halt The Conqueror’s rampage.

Expect Reigns to have much to say about the vile actions of his SummerSlam foe this coming Monday night.

Does Glorious retribution await Mojo Rawley?

Mojo Rawley has been on a tear on Raw recently, laying waste to No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze in decisive fashion, but as the bruiser was playing up his accomplishments in the locker room this past Monday night, Bobby Roode had heard enough.

A brawl ensued (and was even captured on video by Mike Kanellis), prompting Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to schedule a match for this coming week, where The Glorious One can settle his differences with Rawley in the ring.

Will Roode take the menacing Mojo down a peg, or will the powerhouse have yet another reason to brag to his fellow Superstars?

Can Seth Rollins rebound after being brutally attacked by Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre backstage?

After Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler saved Drew McIntyre from being pinned by Seth Rollins this past Monday night — earning The Kingslayer a disqualification win in the process — The Showoff and his mountainous enforcer launched a calculated mid-interview sneak-attack that left Rollins dazed and no doubt anxious for retribution.

Monday Night Rollins essentially faces two enemies at SummerSlam, given that the Intercontinental Champion is always flanked by the menacing McIntyre. But if anyone can devise a successful strategy, it’s The Architect.

Don’t miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.