WWE Superstars Who Up the Fun

Whether it’s the in-ring action, or the festivities surrounding it, any WWE fan will definitely have something to enjoy.

Watch the WWE to be entertained. Go to WWE events to have fun. Live through the stories to be engaged. See the Superstars to be wowed and amazed. Sometimes, all it takes is to have someone lead the festivities or to start the comedy. FOX Sports Philippines takes a look at the Superstars who turn up the fun and allow us to have a good time.

No Way Jose

Cue in the song, play with the lights, bring out the conga line! Let the fiesta begin!

If there’s anything you can guarantee when No Way Jose steps into our screens, it’s that the party is about to start. You’d want to get behind No Way Jose when all this happens. A catchy and danceable tune accompany his entrance to the ring. The entourage steps out with him to make sure things are extra lively. Throw in a simple chant with clapping from the crowd, and you have everything you need for a full fiesta!

Bayley

Bayley brings in the fun with her happy entrance song. You hear the intro and you can’t help but feel light and uplifted. This is followed by a few beats for her to make her way to the stage as the intro intensifies. Once the beat drops, out go the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Bayley Buddies to take the fun a notch higher. Everything put together makes you want to stand up and clap (or hug your neighbor) once the hugger’s theme plays.

The Fashion Police

For Tyler Breeze and Fandango, backstage segments are their forte. Look to the Fashion Police to entertain us when there’s no action in the ring. Fans will definitely enjoy watching these fashionistas as they “curiously” investigate the happenings in the locker room. They’ve got enough hidden references and callbacks to satisfy the die-hard fans among us as well. Their funny way of competing in the ring seals the deal for the Fashion Police as all-around entertainers.

Jack Gallagher

Gentleman Jack Gallagher looks different, sounds different, and fights different. This is not to say that different equates to funny, but the Englishman’s presence always breaks from the conventions of your usual WWE program. He never fails to make his matches interesting with his headbutts, handstands, fancy submissions, and overall poise. There’s also the iconic flight from the top turnbuckle to his opponent with an umbrella for the Mary Poppins fans. All these give him a fighting style that’s distinctly his.

Titus O’Neil

Titus O’Neil didn’t need to do much to entertain the crowd watching the show, and those who tune in afterwards for the recaps, highlights, and analysis. Just check out his incredible stunt/feat during his run to enter The Greatest Royal Rumble to know how much fun you’ll have when the head of Titus Worldwide goes wild.

(Photo and Video Credit: WWE.com, WWE YouTube page)

————

