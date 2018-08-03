WWE Network pays tribute to Nikolai Volkoff with new collection

As one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen, Nikolai Volkoff’s WWE Hall of Fame career spanned nearly 40 years. From winning the Tag Team Championship at the first WrestleMania to working for the Million Dollar Corporation in the 90s, Volkoff was the evil Russian generations of fans loved to hate. With this WWE Network Collection, relive Volkoff’s remarkable career with memorable match-ups against Bruno Sammartino, Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan and more.

CONTENTS

Tribute Video

The Mongols vs. Tony Marino & Victor Rivera

Bepo Mongol vs. Bruno Sammartino

Nikolai Volkoff vs. Bruno Sammartino

Nikolai Volkoff & Ken Patera vs. Andre the Giant & Chief Jay Strongbow

Nikolai Volkoff vs. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

Nikolai Volkoff changes Krusher Darsow’s name

Nikolai Volkoff vs. Sgt. Slaughter

Nikolai Volkoff & Iron Sheik vs. The U.S. Express

Nikolai Volkoff, Iron Sheik, & George “The Animal” Steele vs. The U.S. Express & Ricky Steamboat

Nikolai Volkoff vs. Hulk Hogan

Nikolai Volkoff visits his comrades

Nikolai Volkoff vs. Corporal Kirchner

The Bolsheviks vs. Strike Force

Nikolai Volkoff vs. Sgt. Slaughter

Nikolai Volkoff vs. Matt Hardy

Nikolai Volkoff vs. Tatanka

Gimmick Battle Royal

Nikolai Volkoff is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Nikolai Volkoff Old School Raw

WWE Countdown: Greatest International Sensations

Table for 3: WWE Superpowers