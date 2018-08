As she recovers from the knee injury sustained last month, Ruby Riott is focused on rejoining her Riott Squad sisters on Raw, but she’s also using that down time to add to her already impressive tattoo collection.

Riott revealed on Instagram that she has a new tattoo based on the song cover art for “She’s Gonna Break Soon” by Less Than Jake. The piece, done by tattoo artist Amber Olsen, features a female harlequin with a lone tear painted on her face. You can check it out below.

