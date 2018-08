Raw General Manager Kurt Angle took part in the inescapable “Keke Challenge” yesterday … not that he intended to.

The viral challenge, in which people dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings” outside of a moving car, usually involves willing participants. In The Olympic Hero’s case, however, he was tricked into taking part when his wife hijacked his Instagram account and locked him out of the vehicle in the pouring rain.

Grab a tall glass of milk and watch Angle “get down” to Drake in the video below.