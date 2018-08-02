NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 match card, previews, start time and more

On the eve of WWE SummerSlam, all eyes will turn to the black-and-yellow brand as NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 returns to The Big Apple. Emanating from the Barclays Center, the huge event will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7 ET/4 PT. The night’s festivities will begin with the TakeOver: Brooklyn Pre-Show at 6 ET/3 PT, featuring the latest news and analysis from a panel of NXT experts.

The following matches have been announced so far for TakeOver: Brooklyn 4:

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane (PREVIEW)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Undisputed ERA (c) vs. Moustache Mountain (PREVIEW)

NXT North American Championship Match

Adam Cole vs. Ricochet (PREVIEW)

EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream (PREVIEW)

