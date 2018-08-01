NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA vs. Moustache Mountain

After trading the NXT Tag Team Titles in two of the most incredible bouts the black-and-yellow brand has ever seen, reigning champions Undisputed ERA and challengers Moustache Mountain get set to make history again at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Bastions of British Strong Style Tyler Bate & Trent Seven upended Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly to win the tandem titles on their home turf in June at the NXT UK Championship special in London. Strong & O’Reilly didn’t wait long to invoke their rematch, and when the time came on the July 11 edition of WWE NXT, Undisputed ERA were at their vicious best. Strong & O’Reilly used surgical precision to attack Seven’s leg, and after suffering a prolonged onslaught, The Don was saved by Bate, who had no choice but to throw in the towel and protect his teammate (even though it meant forfeiting the titles).

Seven now claims to be back at full health, and he and Bate have one objective in mind: regaining the prestigious NXT Tag Team Championship. Undisputed ERA don’t appear too worried, at least not yet, with Strong & O’Reilly proclaiming that the devastation that befell Seven on July 11 isn’t anything compared to what they have in store for him at TakeOver.

Can Moustache Mountain bounce back and take the NXT Tag Team Titles by force? Or are Seven & Bate in for a rude awakening at the hands of the hard-hitting, back-breaking champions?

