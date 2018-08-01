EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream

Two of NXT’s most outrageous personalities are headed for a collision course at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 as EC3 will go one-on-one with Velveteen Dream, streaming live on WWE Network.

For The Top One Percent, the “human money-printing machine” who’s looking to rebrand NXT as “NX3,” the match provides the first opportunity since April to show the NXT Universe what he’s capable of on NXT’s biggest platform, TakeOver. For Dream, the marquee matchup presents another chance to dazzle the masses at NXT’s tentpole event; the outspoken Superstar has competed at each of the last four TakeOvers and, win or lose, arguably stole the show each time out.

Yet, EC3 and Dream’s beef is about more than simply wanting the spotlight in Brooklyn. Their animosity began at the NXT UK Championship special in London, where Velveteen Dream abandoned EC3 midway through their tag team match against Aleister Black & Ricochet, causing EC3 to suffer defeat at the hands of two of NXT’s best.

EC3 has regained plenty of momentum since then, not to mention the support of the NXT Universe, who routinely hold “NX3” signs in his honor. With the wind at this back, EC3 now looks to get even with Dream in Brooklyn. Can EC3 succeed and notch his first Takeover victory since arriving to NXT? Or can the fiendishly skilled Dream put down his hard-hitting foe and show that he’s in a class of his own?

Watch EC3 and Velveteen Dream collide at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, streaming live Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network!