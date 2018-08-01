NXT North American Champion Adam Cole vs. Ricochet

Ricochet has taken umbrage with Adam Cole’s reign as NXT North American Champion in recent weeks, gunning for a title bout against the Undisputed ERA frontman and accusing The Panama City Playboy of ducking him. And at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, the two emerging Superstars will finally collide with Cole’s coveted title up for the taking.

Ever since the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April, which saw Cole outlast Ricochet and four other Superstars to become the first-ever NXT North American Champion, NXT’s One and Only has been less than impressed with the Undisputed ERA leader’s methods and tactics, most notably Cole stealing a pin fall on Ricochet during a Six-Man Tag Team Match earlier this summer.

The acrobatic marvel finally dropped any remaining pretense and called the “cowardly” Cole out, challenging him for the NXT North American Title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. Brazen as ever, Cole responded by saying he would not “diminish” himself by giving Ricochet a title opportunity. However, when Ricochet doubled down on his claims of Cole being a coward, it was clear that the North American Champion’s blood was beginning to boil.

All these incidents prompted NXT General Manager William Regal to make it official and sign Cole vs. Ricochet with the title on the line in Brooklyn. Will Cole be able to shock the system yet again — at the site of his unforgettable NXT debut one year ago, no less — by putting down NXT’s One and Only? Or, will Ricochet get the sweetest type of vindication possible by not just defeating the Undisputed ERA kingpin, but also dethroning him for the NXT North American Championship?

Find out when two of NXT’s best square off in Barclays Center, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, on Aug. 18 at 7 ET/4 PT.