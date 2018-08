What’s The Rock cooking? Another blockbuster, that’s what!

The People’s Champion joined co-star Emily Blunt in a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise, an adventure film based on the popular Disney attraction that is slated for release next October.

As is usually the case when The Great One is involved, shenanigans ensue. You can watch the full video from Disney’s Instagram account below.

