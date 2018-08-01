5 Entertaining Talk Show Segments on RAW

WWE is not all bite. Most of the time, people talk things out first before they bite. After all, what is sports-entertainment without the entertainment part? That’s why talk show segments are a staple in the WWE programming. Everyone just loves to gossip.

And obviously, RAW hosted an impressive amount of talk show segments throughout the years. Here are just some of the classics that had everyone talking.

The Ambrose Asylum

Probably the cheapest talk show segment in WWE history, Ambrose Asylum still managed to be an entertaining affair. Hosted by Dean Ambrose who couldn’t care less about anything, the show runs like a regular talk show but with cheap props. Ambrose managed to annoy almost every guest he’s had, from his former Shield brothers to the boss lady Stephanie McMahon herself. He even gave Chris Jericho a replacement jacket at one point. Just remember to follow the one rule of the show — don’t touch the potted plant.

The Highlight Reel

If there’s one thing Chris Jericho is good at, it’s talking. So it’s only natural for Y2J to get his own talk show. Jericho usually isn’t alone since he’s accompanied by the very expensive and massive monitor, the ‘Jeritron 3000’. From his wacky hosting antics back in 2003-05, Jericho took the show to a darker place during his 2008-09 run as the sinister villain when he mercilessly smashed Shawn Michaels head through the Jeritron, scarring the Hall of Famer’s left eye for life. The Highlight Reel is no doubt the most intense talk show in WWE ever.

The Cutting Edge

Edge is one of the few people who can rival Chris Jericho’s intensity on the mic. Just watch his Cutting Edge segments for proof. While not as controversial as The Highlight Reel, Cutting Edge still had great moments to show for it. From grilling his rivals with red hot questions to giving Team SmackDown Live a much-needed pep talk, Edge always managed to rile up his guests by the end of the segment. Combine this show with Christian’s own Peep Show and you’ll have a fantastic time full of five-second poses for good measure.

MizTV

Arguably the most important talk show existing today, MizTV helped establish The Miz as the A-lister out for the latest scoop. More often than not, he gets the scoop and he also gets involved with the scoop. Regardless, MizTV produced epic confrontations and stirred many rivalries to their impending implosion. But above all else, MizTV helped endear The Miz to the WWE Universe, whether he’s the well-meaning host or the nosy rumormonger he truly is. Plus, it’s just fun to see Miz get his ass kicked from time to time.

RAW Talk

Okay, we’re kind of cheating here, but how can you not include RAW’s own version of Talking Smack? It’s not necessarily an in-ring talk show segment, but it still featured the biggest stars and the spiciest confrontations from recent memory. Remember when Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho mucked around in one segment with Jericho even adding almost everyone around to his list? Or when John Cena teased a heel turn? While they’re not as controversial as their SmackDown Live counterpart, this show-after-the-show was still worth the watch.

