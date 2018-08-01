WWE NXT: Aug. 1, 2018

Tommaso Ciampa will address the NXT Universe for the first time as NXT Champion on WWE Network. What will The Blackheart have to say about his momentous title victory against Aleister Black, as well as the man who inadvertently helped him obtain it, Johnny Gargano?

Following his shocking defeat of Aleister Black last week to win the NXT Championship, Tommaso Ciampa will appear at Full Sail Live with the title around his waist for the first time. Now that the “most dangerous man in NXT” is atop the mountain, what will he have to say to the NXT Universe, Black and bitter rival Johnny Gargano after Johnny Wrestling accidentally cost The Dutch Destroyer the title? How will the psychotic Blackheart begin his reign as the top champion of the black-and-yellow brand? Find out Wednesday night on the award-winning WWE Network.

EC3 and Kona Reeves to do battle

Two of WWE NXT’s most boastful, brand-building Superstars came face-to-face several weeks ago when EC3 and Kona Reeves bumped into one another and couldn’t help but compare their expensive threads and exquisitely groomed looks. Naturally, the confrontation led to the two trying to one-up each other, which resulted in EC3 wanting to fight. Reeves eventually accepted, and the two will collide this week, but who will have the edge: NXT’s Finest or The Top One Percent?

Baszler and LeRae to clash after weeks of tension

The brewing animosity between NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Candice LeRae will finally come to a head when the two square off in non-title competition on WWE NXT. LeRae slapped The Queen of Spades three weeks ago and confronted the NXT Women’s Champion again last week in response to Baszler’s trash talk. After being restrained, LeRae promised Baszler the time for her and The Queen of Spades to settle these differences would come, and it will — this week on WWE NXT.

Will the fuming LeRae unleash an onslaught the likes of which The Queen of Spades has yet to experience? Find out Wednesday night.

Heavy Machinery to finally get their hands on The Mighty

After a mysterious attack on Tucker Knight (that most believe was at the hands of The Mighty) put him out of action for several weeks, Heavy Machinery are finally back at full strength and ready to seek retribution against Nick Miller & Shane Thorne.

Perhaps the biggest victims of The Mighty’s noticeable attitude shift in recent months, Knight and Otis Dozovic look to retaliate after the Aussie maulers cost them several wins and some of their pride. Will Heavy Machinery even the score, or will The Mighty have more tricks up their sleeves?

Moustache Mountain return to action

Looking to get back on track after their crushing NXT Tag Team Championship loss to Undisputed ERA several weeks ago, Moustache Mountain return to action on the black-and-yellow brand Wednesday night. How will the former champions fare after Tyler Bate was forced to throw in the towel to stop Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly from prolonging their savage attack on his mentor, Trent Seven?