WWE 2K19’s new Towers mode details announced by 2K

A new mode in WWE 2K19 is certain to help the popular WWE video game tower above the competition this fall.

On Monday, 2K unveiled details about the all-new Towers mode for WWE 2K19. The new mode gives players the chance to compete as their favorite Superstars or custom MyPlayers in a string of unique challenges, including varying win conditions, unexpected opponents from WWE and NXT, as well as competitive tests of endurance.

Players can plan to compete in two different Tower types in this mode:

Gauntlet: In this Tower type, players must complete every Gauntlet challenge in a single session.

Steps: In this Tower type, players can advance through each new challenge one at a time and on their own schedule.

What to Expect from Towers mode

Towers mode will offer creative challenges and situations to keep players busy in their battle for greatness. Some of the highlights include:

Tower goals: Different towers may offer challenges with vastly different objectives. One tower may require a certain high score for completion, whereas others might simply ask players to complete every challenge.

Tower stipulations: Tower challenges may vary by specific stipulations for each level, such as being forced to start a match while the health of a player’s chosen Superstar is in the red.

Match types: Towers mode will showcase WWE 2K19’s many match types, and several of them may come into play across the levels of a Tower.

2K Towers: Certain Towers will revolve around a specific theme highlighting a particular match type or the roster of Superstars associated with the tower.

Legends Lore: This specific 2K Towers feature will pay homage to the WWE Legends appearing in WWE 2K19 and the historic achievements that define them as the greatest in sports-entertainment.

MyPlayer Tower: Players will guide their own MyPlayers through Towers of varying length and permanency that will unlock exclusive Superstar parts for use in MyPlayer customization.

Introducing AJ Styles’ Million Dollar Tower

AJ Styles, the cover Superstar of WWE 2K19, will take center stage in a unique Tower inspired by The Phenomenal One. The AJ Styles Million Dollar Tower will pit players against the toughest Superstars in WWE 2K19, each of them set at a higher difficulty level.

Players who choose to compete in this Tower will face the ultimate test of endurance, as their chosen Superstar of MyPlayer will not regenerate health in between matches.

The AJ Styles Million Dollar Tower will also play a prominent role in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge. For more details about participating in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, including eligibility requirements, please visit WWE 2K’s official website.

WWE 2K19 is not yet rated by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.