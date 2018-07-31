WWE 205 Live: July 31, 2018

With his SummerSlam showdown against Drew Gulak on the horizon, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander must first overcome the sinister machinations of Gulak’s ally, The Brian Kendrick, tonight on WWE 205 Live!

Will Akira Tozawa get a rematch against Lio Rush?

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed that Akira Tozawa has asked for a rematch against Lio Rush after The Stamina Monster claimed a victory against Gentleman Jack Gallagher to rebound from an earlier loss to The Man of the Hour. While Maverick is taking the match under consideration, he also issued a warning to Rush following the 23-year-old Piece of Gold’s comments that Maverick doesn’t know what he has in The Man of the Hour.

Reminding Rush not to do anything stupid on social media or get on anyone’s nerves, he told The Man of the Hour to focus less on Maverick and more on the challenge from Tozawa. Will Maverick grant The Stamina Monster’s wish, and can Rush truly prove that his is a future WWE Cruiserweight Champion?

Does Drew Gulak have a plan to end The Age of Alexander?

Before Monday Night Raw kicked off last night, WWE 205 Live General Manager determined when Drew Gulak would get his WWE Cruiserweight Championship opportunity against Cedric Alexander – SummerSlam. However, Maverick has ensured the WWE Universe would not have to wait until The Biggest Part of the Summer to see the champion in action, as The Soul of WWE 205 Live will battle Gulak’s ally, The Brian Kendrick. One of the most experienced veterans in WWE, The Man With a Plan is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He possesses the unique ability to attack his opponent’s body through ruthless technical abilities and also get inside the mind of whomever crosses his path.

No doubt Gulak will use Kendrick’s clash to study Alexander’s strategy inside the ring, but he will surely enjoy the added bonus of The Man With a Plan weakening the champion with just weeks before SummerSlam. However, Alexander – who has thrived on competition since becoming WWE Cruiserweight Champion – confidently took to Twitter to state that his match with Kendrick will be a preview of what will happen when he faces The Philadelphia Stretcher in Brooklyn.

What will happen when WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander clashes with The Brian Kendrick? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!