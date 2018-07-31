Monday Night RAW Winners and Losers 7/30/18

Another action-packed edition of RAW came and went, which means it’s time for another Monday Night Winners and Losers! Brock Lesnar appeared, Roman Reigns got pissed, and Jinder Mahal almost got a certain monster’s hands.

With so many things happening, it’ll be hard to keep track of everything. But we, at FOX Sports Philippines, has got you covered. So here is your weekly dose of winners and losers from this fabulous episode of wrestling.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

The suspension is over! Alexa Bliss has nowhere to run now. While Bliss added Alicia Fox to her personal entourage and Fox did score a win over Natalya, Rousey still gets to be in the Winner section simply because she’s an active member of the women’s roster once again, which means we’ll get more opportunities to see Ronda Rousey in action. Is it too early to predict a new RAW Women’s Champion at SummerSlam?

Loser: Finn Balor

Sadly, Finn Balor still couldn’t catch a break. After earning a victory over Constable Corbin two weeks ago, the leader of Balor Club once again ate a huge loss over his well-dressed rival. Balor is probably the most inconsistent Superstar around and he needs to bounce back big time. You’re a former world champion, for Pete’s sake. C’mon, Finn! We’re all rooting for you! Just turn back to being a demon already.

Winner: The Boss and Hug Connection

You can probably throw your doubts about Sasha Banks and Bayley falling out away after their impressive victory this week against The Riott Squad. After weeks of disagreements and resentments, Sasha and Bayley had finally sorted things out and we love it. And with rumors spreading about the introduction of the Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution, it seems that the two BFFs are becoming the early favorites.

Loser: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle had a very busy night. He was busy managing everyone’s ego and setting up matches left and right. He stood up to the company’s biggest star with his feet firmly on the ground and received a massive F5 for it. Say what you will about Angle being a questionable RAW GM, but you can’t argue that he didn’t have enough cajones for the job. You did well, Kurt. But he did got duped by Brock Lesnar, so yeah, he’s in the Loser column this week.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

Speaking of the devil, the man who still got what he wanted while technically adhering to the management’s mandate ultimately wins the week. Everyone around him bent over backwards just to give in to his every whim. It’s a shame he only appeared for a few minutes, but those short minutes were enough to remind everyone why he’s the Universal Champion in the first place. If that isn’t the definition of badass, we don’t know what is.

(Photo courtesy of WWE)

——

