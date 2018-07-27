5 WWE Superstars who made “The List of Jericho”

Chris Jericho will go down in pro-wrestling history as the greatest innovator of all time. He’s a chameleon capable of evolving with the times and making himself relevant. Almost everything he touches turns to gold, even if it’s just a lowly clipboard.

And that’s exactly what Jericho did in the latter half of 2016 up to the first half of 2017 — he made a personalized clipboard containing his petty list the most entertaining attraction on RAW. Everyone else were wise enough not to be part of “The List of Jericho”, but here are the most unfortunate personalities who felt the wrath of Jericho’s pen.

Mick Foley

It’s only appropriate to start things off with the list’s patient zero, former RAW GM Mick Foley. For attempting to “sabotage” Chris Jericho’s friendship with Kevin Owens and having a terrible fashion sense, Foley foolishly earned himself a spot in Jericho’s vengeful list on the September 19, 2016 edition of RAW. Jericho even added a fan who was booing him for good measure. This early demonstration only proved indiscriminate the list truly is. On that fateful day, the entire RAW locker room and pretty much everyone in the back were put on notice.

AJ Styles and His Soccer Mom Hair

As co-captain of Team RAW from last year’s Survivor Series, Jericho made sure every member of Team SmackDown were taken care of. It’s no surprise then than on the November 7, 2016 episode of RAW, AJ Styles and the rest of Team Blue ended up making the list with AJ Styles’ “soccer mom hair” occupying a separate spot. Even SmackDown Live’s child-like mascot James Ellsworth didn’t survive the wrath of the list. Team RAW ended up losing the match, but this early attack definitely shook Team Blue to its core.

Booker T

There’s petty and jealous, then there’s Chris Jericho. Case in point — Booker T’s inclusion to the list. On the October 30, 2016 episode of RAW Talk, Jericho added Booker T and his Hall of Fame ring to the list simply because he has yet to receive a ring of his own. Maybe this will teach Booker not to grill Jericho with hard-hitting questions. Host Renee Young also made it to the list that day for wearing a David S. Pumpkins blouse while a few members of the backstage crew made it as well, simply because.

Tom/Mike and Mike/Tom

Chris Jericho hated people who ask stupid questions, but his hatred for Tom Phillips and Mike Rome was something else. Every time either one of them ambush Jericho for a backstage interview, Tom/Mike and Mike/Tom always find themselves at Jericho’s bad side. And for some reason, he can’t get their names right, go figure. Their names had been written so many times, they’re practically hall of famers on Jericho’s list by now.

Kevin Owens

But perhaps the most heartbreaking entry in the list was none other than Chris Jericho’s former best friend, Kevin Owens. After an emotional Festival of Friendship on the February 13, 2017 edition of RAW that saw Owens brutally assault Jericho after being included in the “List of KO,” Y2J added Owens to the list with the sole purpose of taking away everything that’s dear to him, that being the United States Championship. Jericho eventually succeeded as he defeated Owens for the title at Backlash. The moral of the story is to not take for granted the true gift of Jericho — loyalty and friendship. Drink it in, maaaaaaan.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.