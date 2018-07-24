WWE Announces First All-Women PPV Set for October

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced on this week’s Monday Night RAW the first all-women’s pay-per-view event called “Evolution,” which is set to take place on October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. The PPV will air on the WWE network and will be available on PPV platforms around the world.

The RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Womens Championship will all be defended at Evolution. The Finals for the 2018 Mae Young Classic will also be held on the PPV. Over 50 female superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, and NXT UK will be part of the card, along with WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, told ESPN, “You can expect to see the best of all brands—that’s Ronda [Rousey], Charlotte [Flair], Alexa [Bliss], Sasha [Banks], Carmella, Nia Jax, Asuka, everyone. Plus, you’ll get to see Trish Stratus, Lita will be there. You’re going to see some legends. You’re also going to see stars of now and the future in Shayna Baszler and the women of NXT.”

The historic announcement came as part of WWE’s campaign towards the women’s revolution in wrestling. Women have been making waves recently, with the WWE holding the first Mae Young Classic in 2017 and the first all-women Royal Rumble this year.

