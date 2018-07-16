WWE announced today that Hulk Hogan has officially reclaimed his spot in the company’s coveted Hall of Fame after a three-year suspension.

The announcement came shortly before WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the Hulkster was reported to be backstage, mingling with other superstars. Following the newly restored relationship, fans anticipated Hogan’s moment back in the ring, but it turned out the time wasn’t ripe yet, as Hogan failed to show up on television.

Hulk Hogan was terminated from the WWE and removed from its Hall of Fame in 2015 after an obscene audio recording of him made the rounds. The explicit audio exposed Hogan in an unpalatable racial tirade, where he used the n-word several times and admitted to being racist. The WWE had since distanced itself from one of its iconic superstars, as it was in the business of expanding its racially diverse roster.

The Hulkster is given a “second chance,” as the WWE delicately puts it, after his many public apologies through the years and his recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame. WWE’s decision to reinstate the Hulkster back to its Hall of Fame signifies the first step towards possible TV and live show appearances in the future. As of now, the WWE announced that it has no existing formal contract with Hogan.

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Earlier this year in February, Hulk Hogan spoke to TMZ Sports, saying, “For me, I’d love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I’d love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff.” Now that Hogan’s redemption has come, we can only wait and see what’s going to happen next.

