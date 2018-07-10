5 High-Flying Moments on RAW

Contrary to popular belief, there are actually a few select people who can fly…inside a WWE ring, at least. Every time a superstar goes to the top turnbuckle, the crowd braces itself for something spectacular.

And RAW boasts a number of high-flying moments that it warrants a list like this one. Get ready to leave gravity as FOX Sports Philippines revisits some of these awesome moments.

The Red Arrow’s Debut

Most fans probably don’t realize this, but Curtis Axel is quite an accomplished man. Aside from being a former Intercontinental Champion and a Paul Heyman client, he was also the first victim of Neville’s gravity-defying finisher Red Arrow. On the March 30, 2015 episode of RAW, Neville (with his first name still intact) made his main roster debut by showcasing his impressive aerial skills. It was an exciting way to kickstart Neville’s main roster career as he continued to dazzle everyone with his mind-bending aerial maneuver.

The Sweetest of Chin Musics

Shelton Benjamin may be one of the finest athletes the WWE has ever had, but that didn’t help at all when he went one-on-one with Shawn Michaels on the May 2, 2005 episode of RAW.

Benjamin pulled all the tricks he knew as he looks to end it with a springboard crossbody… only to be greeted with the most picture-perfect Sweet Chin Music of all time. It was certainly a painful way to get noticed by the WWE Universe, but this moment did exactly that. Thanks for coming, Shelton, but you can’t outclass The Heartbreak Kid with your aerial tricks.

The Flying Roman

What’s that thing up in the sky? A bird? A plane? No, it’s Roman Reigns! Wait, what? This was the thought of everyone on the March 26, 2016 episode of RAW when Reigns, encouraged by his cousins The Usos, launched himself in the air to take out Triple H and a fraction of the RAW roster.

The unusual sight of a massive body leaving the gravity momentarily mesmerized the crowd and viewers all over the world. It certainly endeared him to the crowd as he eventually defeated Triple H for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 32. Good job, Uce!

The Shooting Star RKO

Randy Orton can hit the RKO anytime, anywhere. If that sounds impossible to you, consider this incredible moment from the July 12, 2010 episode of RAW as Exhibit A.

After executing a beautiful Shooting Star Press, Evan Bourne was already hoping for the victory. But seconds before he hits the target, Orton emerged and caught the highflyer with a vicious RKO seemingly out of nowhere. It’s an iconic RAW moment, one that Orton has continued to replicate for years to come. Just ask Seth Rollins when he took one at WrestleMania 31.

The 30-Feet Swanton

And no list of high-flying moments is complete without mentioning Jeff Hardy’s highest flight ever. On the January 14, 2008 episode of RAW, Hardy took a 30-feet dive from the TitanTron down to the stage area to decimate (and possible murder) Randy Orton in what was arguably the craziest moment in RAW history.

Not only did this stunt elevate the blood feud between Hardy and Orton for the WWE Championship, it also re-established Hardy as the WWE’s ultimate daredevil. It’s not like someone’s looking to unseat him on his throne anyway.

Photo Credit: WWE.com

—-

WWE is back on FOX! Download and subscribe to FOX+ to watch WWE RAW® live and exclusive every Tuesday!