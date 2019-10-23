Tyson Fury floored by Braun Strowman ambush ahead of Crown Jewel showdown

Braun Strowman caught Tyson Fury by surprise with an attack at the WWE Performance Center.

Tyson Fury was given an unexpected taste of what might be to come in Saudi Arabia when he was blindsided by Braun Strowman in training.

Former heavyweight world champion Fury was left clutching his right ankle on the canvas after he was ambushed by Strowman at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday.

Fury was stepping up his preparations to face Strowman in his WWE debut at the Crown Jewel event on October 31.

The Brit’s promoter, Frank Warren, has expressed his concern about Fury’s change of sport given his desire to face Deontay Wilder in a rematch next February.

Fury himself admitted last weekend plans for another fight with Wilder may be scuppered by his WWE appearance as “anything can happen in the ring”.

The 31-year-old insisted he did not need medical attention following Strowman’s attack.