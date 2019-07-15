Photo: Brock Lesnar’s 17-year old son is training with WWE and he is as ripped as his father

Not for nothing is Brock Lesnar called Beast Incarnate. One of the reasons he is among the biggest mainstream stars in the world of (play) combat has to do with his ridiculous physique.

Guess who took after him?

17-year-old Luke B. Lesnar, who just about started his instagram account, posted a picture of him from the WWE performance center – where he is presumably laying down the roots to follow in his father’s footsteps as a pro wrestler.

Whoever told you a ripped body has nothing to do with genetics, have them take a look at this:

The caption – short and sweet – harkens back to Brock Lesnar’s punchy lines on television as well. “The only thing I did to end up here was put the work in, and did it with a purpose.”

Given WWE’s penchant for familial continuity, it isn’t a stretch to imagine we’d be seeing Luke Lesnar in the ring in the near future. And while you’re at it, imagine a father vs son match up between Brock and Luke as well.

Earlier today, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins to become the WWE Universal Champion once again.

Will it be a case of like-father-like-son?